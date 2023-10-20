How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Fire damages Colchester apartment

Crews responded to an apartment fire on the corner of Lime Kiln Road and College Parkway in...
Crews responded to an apartment fire on the corner of Lime Kiln Road and College Parkway in Colchester Friday morning.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A small fire in Colchester Friday morning damaged an apartment and led to traffic backups on Route 15.

Colchester fire officials say they responded to an apartment on the corner of Lime Kiln Road and College Parkway a little before 10 a.m. They say tenants on the second floor called after they left the stove on after cooking and something caught fire. When crews arrived, they said the fire was moving up to the cabinets but they were able to get it under control.

Everyone made it out safe but the kitchen sustained significant damage.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Gabriel
Suspect arrested in theft of Vt. State Police cruiser and rifle
File photo
Controversy Brewing at Cider Maker
Gunnar Watson
Family of slain Vt. National Guardsman searches for answers
A head-on crash closed part of Route 15 in Cambridge for hours on Wednesday and left one man...
Man critically injured in crash that closed Route 15 for hours
Timothy Gabriel, 29
Stolen Vermont State Police patrol rifle recovered; suspect appears in court

Latest News

Burlington Police are investigating gunshots Friday morning on the corner of Church and Maple...
Burlington Police investigate downtown gunshots
Soldiers, police, firefighters, and other rallied Thursday to make sure people had the water...
Major water main break that affected thousands in northern New York repaired
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
FILE
Vermont youth, novice deer hunting starts Saturday