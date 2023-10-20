Fire damages Colchester apartment

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A small fire in Colchester Friday morning damaged an apartment and led to traffic backups on Route 15.

Colchester fire officials say they responded to an apartment on the corner of Lime Kiln Road and College Parkway a little before 10 a.m. They say tenants on the second floor called after they left the stove on after cooking and something caught fire. When crews arrived, they said the fire was moving up to the cabinets but they were able to get it under control.

Everyone made it out safe but the kitchen sustained significant damage.

