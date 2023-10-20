Jewish community gathers at Statehouse to mourn victims of war

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Two weeks after a deadly surprise attack against Israelis by Hamas, the violence has escalated and continues to claim thousands of lives.

Community members in Montpelier gathered at the Statehouse Friday to mourn the lives lost on both sides.

Members of Vermont’s Jewish community are holding a ceremony reciting the mourner’s kaddish, a Jewish prayer to acknowledge and remember those who died.

They say the ritual is intended to give people the space to grieve. Organizers say people of all faiths are welcome. They are also calling for Vermont’s congressional delegation to speak out for a ceasefire in the region and for the release of dozens of hostages.

We contacted several Muslim faith organizations to hear how they are processing and navigating the violence but had no immediate response.

