Montpelier postal workers get gift of heat at temporary site

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With the future of Montpelier’s post office in limbo over three months after it flooded, there’s a push to keep postal workers warm this winter.

With the federal building closed, operations are split among locations in Essex, National Life Group, and out of a truck on the Barre-Montpelier Road. Postal workers at that site have resorted to building outdoor fires to stay warm while people pick up their mail. Now, Bourne’s Energy and the Vermont Fuel Dealer’s Association donated a propane heater to keep them warm.

“It was really awesome of them to do that,” said Randy Boucher, a USPS clerk.

“I feel truly blessed. We’ve had a lot of customers express concern. This is over-the-top wonderful. Just to be able to stand over there and stay warm,” added the USPS’ Wendy Gillander.

There’s no timeline yet as to when postal workers will be moved inside. In the meantime, people in Montpelier have to send their packages from other USPS locations.

