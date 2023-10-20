Pets with Potential: Meet Derek Shepherd

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a four-year-old cat named Derek Shepherd.

Derek has cerebellar hypoplasia, a developmental condition in which the cerebellum of the brain fails to develop properly. This part of the brain controls fine motor skills, balance, and coordination. As such, Derek is uncoordinated and wobbles around. But gosh, he wouldn’t know it. He loves to be held and cradled, take naps in the sunshine, and he’s a talkative little dude.

For more info on Derek and other furry friends, contact the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

