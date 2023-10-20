Regional gas prices continue to fall. But for how long?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gas prices across the region have been dropping, but experts say that could change as tensions continue to rise in the Middle East.

Gas prices have held steady over the last month or so but have dropped around 6 cents per gallon in the last few weeks.

Patrick De Haan tracks prices nationwide with Gas Buddy and says Americans typically don’t drive as much when temperatures start to cool down. “The statewide average in Vermont now is about $3.64 a gallon, that’s also about 5 cents lower than it was a year ago. For the last two weeks, every single state -- all 50 of them -- has seen declines,” he said.

Iman Omaran from Ohio is taking a cross-country road trip in the hopes of seeing all 50 states. She says she was shocked seeing the gas prices drop. “It was cheaper than 4 or 5 dollars a gallon -- like I expected it to be -- because, you know, the East Coast is usually more expensive and everything, so we were just shocked it was a lot less,” she said.

De Haan says the dip in prices will likely continue but that could change quickly. “The Middle East could become more of a problem, especially if the violence escalates or it starts to include other countries, like oil-producing nations such as Iran. But for now, the tug of war is being won by falling prices and that could continue for another few weeks,” he said.

AAA reports the average gas price in New Hampshire is $3.54 and in New York is $3.79.

