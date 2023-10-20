How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Regional gas prices continue to fall. But for how long?

Gas prices across the region have been dropping, but experts say that could change as tensions...
Gas prices across the region have been dropping, but experts say that could change as tensions continue to rise in the Middle East.(WCAX)
By Jessica Tara
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gas prices across the region have been dropping, but experts say that could change as tensions continue to rise in the Middle East.

Gas prices have held steady over the last month or so but have dropped around 6 cents per gallon in the last few weeks.

Patrick De Haan tracks prices nationwide with Gas Buddy and says Americans typically don’t drive as much when temperatures start to cool down. “The statewide average in Vermont now is about $3.64 a gallon, that’s also about 5 cents lower than it was a year ago. For the last two weeks, every single state -- all 50 of them -- has seen declines,” he said.

Iman Omaran from Ohio is taking a cross-country road trip in the hopes of seeing all 50 states. She says she was shocked seeing the gas prices drop. “It was cheaper than 4 or 5 dollars a gallon -- like I expected it to be -- because, you know, the East Coast is usually more expensive and everything, so we were just shocked it was a lot less,” she said.

De Haan says the dip in prices will likely continue but that could change quickly. “The Middle East could become more of a problem, especially if the violence escalates or it starts to include other countries, like oil-producing nations such as Iran. But for now, the tug of war is being won by falling prices and that could continue for another few weeks,” he said.

AAA reports the average gas price in New Hampshire is $3.54 and in New York is $3.79.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Gabriel
Suspect arrested in theft of Vt. State Police cruiser and rifle
File photo
Controversy Brewing at Cider Maker
Gunnar Watson
Family of slain Vt. National Guardsman searches for answers
A head-on crash closed part of Route 15 in Cambridge for hours on Wednesday and left one man...
Man critically injured in crash that closed Route 15 for hours
Timothy Gabriel, 29
Stolen Vermont State Police patrol rifle recovered; suspect appears in court

Latest News

Derek Shepherd
Pets with Potential: Meet Derek Shepherd
Kevin Seward
Rutland man faces drug charges following raid
An upstate New York judge who pointed a loaded handgun at a Black man during a 2015 court...
Northern New York judge fired for pointing gun at a Black man in court
A small fire in Colchester Friday morning damaged an apartment and led to traffic backups on...
Fire damages Colchester apartment