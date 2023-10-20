How to help
Rutland man faces drug charges following raid

Kevin Seward
Kevin Seward(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a Rutland man faces drug charges following a police raid Tuesday.

Vermont State Police say the raid took place at 308 West Street and that Kevin Seward, 36, was arrested on five counts of selling cocaine. Police say the execution of the search warrant stemmed from a four-month drug investigation involving confidential informants. They say the home was a point of drug distribution and a location where others were known to frequently gather to use drugs.

A heavy police presence on West Street in Rutland on Tuesday afternoon.
A heavy police presence on West Street in Rutland on Tuesday afternoon.(Courtesy: Kris Jackson)

Police say the timing of the raid was due in part to the Vermont State Police’s investigation into the theft of a cruiser and patrol rifle that also happened Tuesday morning in Rutland. Timothy Gabriel, 29, was caught in Burlington Wednesday and pleaded not guilty in federal court Thursday to charges connected to the thefts. Police say that investigation continues.

Seward is due in Rutland District Court at a later date.

