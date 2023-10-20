Rutland Town School revives ‘stuff-a-bus’ competition

RUTLAND TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Town School is bringing back a local tradition to help feed people in the community.

After a four-year hiatus during the pandemic, the school is bringing back their stuff-a-bus competition.

“Ever since I was young -- I grew up in this school -- I’ve always participated in it. I always thought it was a fun, friendly competition between every grade,” said eighth grader Finnian Fuller, one of the many students who went to his school’s assembly Friday to get pumped up for the school’s stuff a bus week. “I mean, it helps out a lot of people. I think it’s just a good thing to do in every school.”

The competition involves students from each grade bringing non-perishable items to school for local food shelves including Rutland’s Community Cupboard.

“We are seeing more and more people. We are allowing them to come in once a week, but they are always looking for more. We have so many homeless people in our area that need special foods and they are very expensive,” said the cupboard’s Audrey Bridge. She says the competition is going to give them a head start going into winter.

“A number of our families actually reach out to these organizations for food on more than a weekly basis. So, we know that the food that is being donated from our community will go directly into a lot of our families’ hands,” said Rutland Town School Principal Sarah Tetzlaff.

Food collections start on Monday and the school is hoping to send a bus out to community food shelves by mid-November.

