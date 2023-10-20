How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Tow truck driver hit and killed on interstate highway

Frank Ingram was identified as the tow truck driver killed in the I-575 crash, according to...
Frank Ingram was identified as the tow truck driver killed in the I-575 crash, according to Ingram Towing and Impound Service, Inc.(Ingram Towing and Impound Service, Inc.)
By Atlanta News First staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – A tow truck driver was killed Thursday afternoon while standing outside his vehicle along an interstate highway in Georgia.

Frank Ingram was on I-575 in Cherokee County when he was hit by a car.

“The Holly Springs Police Department extends our heartfelt sympathy to the loved ones of Frank Ingram,” the department said on Facebook.

His team has been an invaluable asset to our daily operations, and this loss is a strong reminder of the need to take caution and reduce speed when passing vehicles parked on the roadside.”

According to WANF, it is not known if the driver who hit Ingram stayed on the scene or will be charged.

Several agencies, including the Woodstock Police Department, Woodstock Fire Department, Holly Springs Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating the crash.

“The recent tragedy underscores the significance of National Move Over Day tomorrow, and we urge everyone to remain vigilant and aware of their environment while driving every day,” the Holly Springs Police Department said.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Gabriel
Suspect arrested in theft of Vt. State Police cruiser and rifle
File photo
Controversy Brewing at Cider Maker
Gunnar Watson
Family of slain Vt. National Guardsman searches for answers
A head-on crash closed part of Route 15 in Cambridge for hours on Wednesday and left one man...
Man critically injured in crash that closed Route 15 for hours
Timothy Gabriel, 29
Stolen Vermont State Police patrol rifle recovered; suspect appears in court

Latest News

Restaurant closes after staff dispute over Ohio Issue 1 sign
Restaurant workers quit over owner’s abortion amendment sign
Post-doctoral researcher Tofunmi Omiye, right, gestures while talking in his office with...
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
FILE - Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones takes the witness stand to testify at the Sandy Hook...
Judge rules Alex Jones can’t use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying Sandy Hook families
United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta...
General Motors raises offer to autoworkers union ahead of UAW president’s video bargaining update