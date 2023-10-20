UVM women’s hoops picked first in America East preseason poll

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - America East unveiled its preseason women’s basketball poll and all-conference team Thursday morning, and Vermont is well represented.

UVM shared the conference’s regular season title with Albany last year before defeating the Great Danes in a thriller of a championship game last March at Patrick. With a large chunk of the rotation back, the Cats are favored to once again cut down the nets as America East champs.

UVM received seven of the eight first place votes available to them. Coaches aren’t allowed to vote for their own team, so Alisa Kresge voted for a Maine team led by returning player of the year Adrianna Smith, as did one other coach in the league.

Smith is unsurprisingly on that preason all-conference team, as are two Cats: both of last year’s first-team all conference selections, Emma Utterback and Anna Olson were on that six-player squad. The Cats will play one exhibition game on November 2nd against St. Mike’s before opening the regular season on November 6th.

