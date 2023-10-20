Vermont’s Senators Welch and Sanders cosponsor O DAIRY Act

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Help could be on its way to Vermont’s organic dairy farmers thanks to a new act.

Vermont Senator Peter Welch introduced the Organic Dairy Assistance, Investment, and Reporting Yields, or the ‘O DAIRY’ Act. The act is also co-sponsored by Bernie Sanders.

It would expand expand emergency assistance to farmers facing losses because of factors like feed shortages. It would also improve date collection for organic milk production to increase price accuracy and invest $25 million per year into dairy investments and research.

