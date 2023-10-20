Vermont’s Youth Weekend starts tomorrow

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Class might not be in session over the weekend, but young Vermonters have another chance to learn during Youth Hunting Weekend.

People 15 years old and younger who completed the hunter education course must still purchase a license and get a free deer tag for the weekend.

All youth hunters must be accompanied by an adult 18 or older who holds a Vermont hunting license. A youth hunter may take one deer of either sex this weekend with no antler restrictions.

Hunters are encouraged to bring their deer to a Fish and Wildlife Biological Reporting Station to help gather data about Vermont’s deer population.

