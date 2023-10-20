How to help
Vt. actor Luis Guzmán talks about his role in ‘Story Ave’

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - “Story Ave” has been in theaters for several weeks and is garnering praise for Vermont actor Luis Guzmán.

Guzmán will speak at the Essex Cinemas on Friday night and take questions from the audience.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Guzman about the film, as well as upcoming plans for a second season of “Wednesday” on Netflix.

