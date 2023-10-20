Vt. actor Luis Guzmán talks about his role in ‘Story Ave’

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - “Story Ave” has been in theaters for several weeks and is garnering praise for Vermont actor Luis Guzmán.

Guzmán will speak at the Essex Cinemas on Friday night and take questions from the audience.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Guzman about the film, as well as upcoming plans for a second season of “Wednesday” on Netflix.

Related Stories:

Filming in Vermont: New report says state could do more to reel in films

You Can Quote Me: Dec. 18, 2022

Vt. actor Guzman discusses starring role in Netflix’s ‘Addams Family’ reboot

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.