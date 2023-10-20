VTSU nursing students will see new and improved facilities around the state

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More students at Vermont State University will be donning scrubs thanks to new expansions.

Renovations will expand the nursing education center in Williston, and a new education center is planned on Johnson’s campus. Castleton and Lyndon campuses will also get facilities upgrades.

The projects are funded from state, federal, and private sources, including $6 million secured by former Senator Patrick Leahy to build more lab space.

UVM Health Network is also partnering with VTSU for this expansion, saying it’s an opportunity to increase the states nursing workforce.

