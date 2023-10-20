BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The clouds and showers are back, and it’s shaping up to be a soggy weekend. Periods of rain will continue through tonight and Saturday. Even Sunday will feature showers.

Temperatures will stay mild overnight as low pressure approaching from the west joins forces with low pressure developing off the east coast. Rain will vary in intensity through the day Saturday, but it will still be a soggy, dreary day regardless.

The good news is the flood threat is relatively low, given the rain will be spread out over the course of a couple days. There still could be some ponding in poor drainage areas or where leaves have clogged storm drains. Most of us can expect another 1″ to 2″ of rain by the time the weekend is over, although there could be pockets of higher totals closer to 3″.

A cold front will sweep through the area late Saturday, and temperatures will be notably cooler by Sunday. Many of us will struggle to get out of the mid 40s, closer to 50 in the valleys. It will be cold enough that we could see some mountain flakes, but there will be less moisture by Sunday, so it shouldn’t amount to much. Sunday will also feature blustery northwesterly winds.

Monday will be another cool day, but showers should come to an end. Tuesday will start chilly with widespread temperatures in the 30s, maybe even some 20s. Temperatures trend closer to normal in the upper 50s by Tuesday afternoon, and should remain that way through the middle of next week.

Stay dry and have a good weekend!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.