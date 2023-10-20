How to help
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! The clouds are back as you are stepping out the door this morning. There could be a few glimpses of sunshine here and there this morning, but clouds are increasing in advance of the next rainmaker heading our way. Showers will begin to enter far southern Vermont through the early afternoon and expand northwards this afternoon and evening. Most of the rain through the day today will be centered across eastern Vermont and New Hampshire. Where we see the rain first across the southern half of the region, high temperatures are stuck in the upper 50s. Across northwestern portions of the area, where we stay mainly dry, we’ll high back into the mid and upper 60s.

Showers are on and off in nature through Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures tending down. Saturday, high temperatures are in the 50s and low 60s. Cooler air arrives Sunday, with daytime highs only in the upper 40s and lower 50s. All said and done, most places will be talking about 1-2″ of new rainfall. The heavier totals will be across Vermont and New Hampshire. Showers will gradually diminish as we head towards Sunday evening.

Cooler temperatures linger into Monday, and we could have a couple of frosty mornings Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will become more seasonable as next week progresses, and the forecast is trending dry for the first few days of next week.

Happy Friday, and have a good weekend!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

