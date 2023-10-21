How to help
Montpelier man arrested on 2-hour long manhunt

KYLE PICKETT, 28 of Montpelier
KYLE PICKETT, 28 of Montpelier(Courtesy: Vermont State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Montpelier man is behind bars following a police manhunt in Waterbury.

Vermont state police say around 11:00 a.m. Friday, they responded to Kyle Pickett, 28 of Montpelier, yelling and screaming near the Billing’s Mobil station on Waterbury-Stowe Road.

Police say, once they arrived, Pickett took off, armed. As a precaution, Waterbury schools went into lockdown.

Police found Pickett two hours later in the Winooski River behind the Dascomb Rowe Field two miles away from the gas station.

He was taken into custody. Police say Pickett had active warrants out for his arrest in New Hampshire and Vermont.

