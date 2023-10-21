BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A complex, slow-moving storm system will bring us a soggy weekend. Rain is likely Saturday and will be briefly heavy at times. Though flooding isn’t expected, some ponding of roads is likely, so use caution if you’re traveling. Highs will be in the 50s. Rain will continue Saturday night, though lighten in intensity. We’ll be on the backside of the system by Sunday, with rain continuing, though it will be lighter than Saturday. On the other hand, the rain may mix with some snow in the mountains. It will be a raw day with highs only in the 40s. A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected by Sunday evening. The storm will move out Sunday night.

Monday will be a dry day, though mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, with lows in the 30s. Some frost is possible overnight. Tuesday will be warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Computer models differ with the timing of a frontal system for the latter part of the week. For now, there is the chance for showers Wednesday through Friday, though some sunshine is expected. Temperatures will climb back above average, with highs getting into the low to mid 60s, and lows in the 40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.