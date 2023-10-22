How to help
Celebrating the Vermont state vegetable in Wardsboro

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WARDSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - An annual event, rooted in history, took place Saturday in Wardsboro. It was the celebration of the Gilfeather Turnip, our state vegeteble, named after the first man that cultivated this Rutabaga-Turnip hybrid, John Gilfeather. Fans of this “versatile veg” were treated to vendors offering delicious soups and dishes as well as being able to attend informational turnip talks. There was a kid’s storytime and even turnip themed clothing accessories available for purchase. The event was a great way to dig up funding that benefits the town’s public library, the Wardsboro School Club, and a local boy scout troop.

https://www.wardsboropubliclibrary.org/event-details/gilfeather-turnip-festival

