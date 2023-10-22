Investing in maple producers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More maple money is available to help expand the state’s sugaring industry. The Vermont legislature allocated more than half a million dollars in one-time grants to help develop, grow, and sustain maple businesses throughout the state. It’s the largest-ever state investment in Vermont maple operations. All Vermont-based maple producers and processors are eligible -- including sap-only and bulk distribution operations.

“Maple is going strong but we can’t lose sight of that. We need to continue to invest in it. Invest in the equipment, invest in marketing and all of that so more consumers will be aware of Vermont maples and make it more affordable for our sugar makers.” said the Secretary of Agriculture, Anson Tebets.

Anyone interested in applying should visit the Vermont agency of agriculture, food and markets website. It’s expected to be a competitive process. Grants will likely be awarded before the next sugaring season.

