Job fair at University Mall aims to facilitate new local hires

By Jessica Tara
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There was a job fair at the University Mall in South Burlington Saturday.

According to the Vermont Department of Labor, the statewide unemployment rate for September 2023 was 1.9%. About 64-percent of people in the state are working, but there was a variety of different local jobs ranging from things like healthcare to education available for those still looking.

Essex Westford School District Hiring Coordinator, Rachel Emery, was at the fair hoping to have a more physical presence in the hiring process.

“The quality of the candidates, the conversations have been very engaging, and people were very interested so it’s really been great,” said Emery.

There were also job fairs in Essex Junction, Colchester, St. Albans, and Enosburgh.

