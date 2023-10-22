Man injured in Fairlee rollover crash

FAIRLEE, Vt. (WCAX) - A rollover crash in Fairlee sends a 34-year-old to the hospital.

State troopers say Jeffrey Egner of Norwich, was traveling at a high speed while traveling North on RT 5 when he lost control of his vehicle and traveled across both lanes before crashing into the median between RT 5 and Interstate 91.

Egner was extracted with the help of Fire and EMS personnel, and subsequently transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

The crash is still under investigation as alcohol is believed to be a factor. Egner was issued a citation for Negligent Operation and is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court on December 6th.

