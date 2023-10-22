Safely removing bats from your home ahead of winter

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bat week is October 24-31 and to celebrate, the Department of Fish and Wildlife is hosting presentations and educational events.

The goal is to raise awareness about how bats function and to debunk any myths.

Bats can sometimes get into attics, barns, and offices. You may have noticed bats in your home during the summer, and the fall season is a great time to safely evict them right before they hibernate.

Signs of bats in your house include hearing noise in the night, and seeing droppings, also known as guano.

Mammal biologist Alyssa Bennett says if you do find bats on your property do not open the window or door to let the bat out. She recommends a different method.

“I recommend containing it because most people want to know for sure that they have gotten the bat out and if you just turn on lights and open a window and leave the room, the bat may fly and hide behind a curtain and you might not know so it would be better to stand against the wall and it’s good to have a container, a clear plastic container,” said Alyssa Bennett.

Once you spot a bat, it’s important to report it and safely evict it and seal your house, because they will likely try to get in again next spring. It’s also helpful to seal cracks and crevices around the home because they can fit into a space as small as your pinky.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.