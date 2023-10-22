How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Safely removing bats from your home ahead of winter

Safely removing bats from your home ahead of winter
Safely removing bats from your home ahead of winter(WCAX)
By Jessica Tara
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bat week is October 24-31 and to celebrate, the Department of Fish and Wildlife is hosting presentations and educational events.

The goal is to raise awareness about how bats function and to debunk any myths.

Bats can sometimes get into attics, barns, and offices. You may have noticed bats in your home during the summer, and the fall season is a great time to safely evict them right before they hibernate.

Signs of bats in your house include hearing noise in the night, and seeing droppings, also known as guano.

Mammal biologist Alyssa Bennett says if you do find bats on your property do not open the window or door to let the bat out. She recommends a different method.

“I recommend containing it because most people want to know for sure that they have gotten the bat out and if you just turn on lights and open a window and leave the room, the bat may fly and hide behind a curtain and you might not know so it would be better to stand against the wall and it’s good to have a container, a clear plastic container,” said Alyssa Bennett.

Once you spot a bat, it’s important to report it and safely evict it and seal your house, because they will likely try to get in again next spring. It’s also helpful to seal cracks and crevices around the home because they can fit into a space as small as your pinky.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric White ( left ), Jahim Solomon ( right )
Vermont State Police search for two Massachusetts 21-year-olds
KYLE PICKETT, 28 of Montpelier
Montpelier man arrested on 2-hour long manhunt
smashed truck
Car thieves target Chittenden, Addison Counties
Kevin Seward
Rutland man faces drug charges following raid
Burlington Police are investigating gunshots Friday morning on the corner of Church and Maple...
Burlington Police investigate downtown gunshots

Latest News

File Image
VSP investigate suspicious encounter in Swanton involving two kids
community farm day
Vermont farmers open their doors to the public
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win
MAX ADVANTAGE FORECAST 10-22-23