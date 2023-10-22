Science and Halloween fun at the Echo Center

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Costume-clad kiddos took on Echo today for their Spooky Science event.

As part of National Chemistry Week, chemistry and neuroscience students from St. Michael’s College, University of Vermont and local high schools ran candy-inspired science experiments.

Students dressed as a cow and dinosaur wowed kids with jars of candy in a fluorescent liquid that glows under a flashlight. And with their eyes squeezed shut and noses plugged, budding scientists relied on taste buds alone to identify the candy.

Elizabeth Moore of Burlington was stumped by a starburst.

“It was hard,” Moore explained. “I couldn’t really get the taste but after I unplugged my nose I could.”

Downstairs, kids were wide-eyed for a chemistry magic show. With the help of liquid nitrogen, a scientist deflated and reinflated balloon animals to a round of applause. Still riding a sugar high, kids said they can’t wait for the spookiest night of October.

