Vermont farmers open their doors to the public

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Various farms in the Green Mountain State celebrated community farm days the second and third weekend in October. The farms that participated created a day filled with workshops, and events that shine a light on what they do.

The Department of Agriculture helped make community farm days possible with the goal of having the public learn about farming practices while supporting the work of farmers in a hands-on way.

Beth Whiting and Bruce Hennessey own Maple Wind Farm. They say the day was packed with tours, arts and crafts, a meet-greet-and-eat event and more. They were excited to share some of their farming techniques with visitors.

“We’ve always stood by the mantra of moving animals every day on pasture is the best for the animals’ health, the soil health and for our health, feeding the animals that you know are raised in a sustainable and regenerative way,” said Whiting.

Organizers say the goal of Community Farm Day at Maple Wind Farm in Richmond is to educate the community about their agricultural practices. Maple Wind is a pasture raised livestock farm. All of their poultry is processed on the farm and animals are moved on to new grass every day. Hennessey says sharing his agricultural practices with the community gives them a closer connection and understanding of the food they eat

“I think it’s really easy in our busy lives here in Vermont, especially in this day and age with all of our social media and TV and you name it, to get disconnected from where our food comes from. And I think the more people understand where it comes from, the more support they’ll be able to give to local farms and their production of food for the local community,” said Hennessey.

Weybridge resident Emily Landenberger says stopping by maple wind farm taught her things she can take back home and gave her a greater appreciation of the work our state’s farmers do.

“We have a small farm on our home estate in Weybridge... Definitely enjoy this line of work and being closer to the farmers and producers who make our food,” said Landenberger.

