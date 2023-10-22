Vermont State Police search for two Massachusetts 21-year-olds

ALBANY, Vt. (WCAX) - Pictured: Eric White ( left ), Jahim Solomon ( right )

Vermont state police are looking for two missing 21-year-olds from Massachusetts.

Officers say Jahim Solomon of Pittsfield and Eric White of Chicopee were reported missing on October 15th.

relatives of the men said they had been traveling together… and had not been touch with their families for several days. The families reported that Solomon and White had been in the areas of Burlington, Lowell, Morrisville, and Stowe.

Police say the disappearances occurred under suspicious circumstances, and there are concerns for the welfare of Solomon and White.

Solomon is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with a muscular build, with blue/hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last reported to be wearing a gray sweatshirt, sweatpants, and an orange camouflage baseball hat with the letters DBF.

White is described as 5 feet 9 to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is being urged to contact police.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.