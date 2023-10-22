VSP investigate suspicious encounter in Swanton involving two kids

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police are asking the public for information about a suspicious man in Swanton who tried luring two children into his car.

Officers say two kids, aged 11 and 13, were walking on Hog Island Road at around 1:00 Sunday afternoon when a man with white hair approached them in a “beat-up,” tan-colored sedan and offered them a ride and candy.

They declined and the male drove off without further incident.

Anyone who might know anything about the incident or man is being urged to contact police.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.