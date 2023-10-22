How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

VSP investigate suspicious encounter in Swanton involving two kids

File Image
File Image(KTTC)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police are asking the public for information about a suspicious man in Swanton who tried luring two children into his car.

Officers say two kids, aged 11 and 13, were walking on Hog Island Road at around 1:00 Sunday afternoon when a man with white hair approached them in a “beat-up,” tan-colored sedan and offered them a ride and candy.

They declined and the male drove off without further incident.

Anyone who might know anything about the incident or man is being urged to contact police.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric White ( left ), Jahim Solomon ( right )
Vermont State Police search for two Massachusetts 21-year-olds
KYLE PICKETT, 28 of Montpelier
Montpelier man arrested on 2-hour long manhunt
smashed truck
Car thieves target Chittenden, Addison Counties
Kevin Seward
Rutland man faces drug charges following raid
Burlington Police are investigating gunshots Friday morning on the corner of Church and Maple...
Burlington Police investigate downtown gunshots

Latest News

Safely removing bats from your home ahead of winter
Safely removing bats from your home ahead of winter
community farm day
Vermont farmers open their doors to the public
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win
MAX ADVANTAGE FORECAST 10-22-23