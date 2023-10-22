How to help
Williston police warn residents of car break-ins

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Early Saturday morning, The Williston Police Department was called to a report of persons going through vehicles on Oak Knoll Road in Williston.

When they got there, a vehicle which was later reported as being stolen, fled from responding officers.

While investigating the crime, the Williston Police Department located numerous vehicles in the Oak Hill Road, Old Creamery Road, and Porterwood Drive area which had been broken into.

The Williston Police Department is reminding everyone to lock their vehicles and remove both keys and valuables from them.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

