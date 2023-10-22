YCQM OCT. 22. 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - THIS WEEK ON YOU CAN QUOTE ME, guest Amanda Lucia Garces, Vt. Human Rights Commission talks about bullying in schools.

Plus, the animal abuse attorneys. Free schooling and hands-on experience fighting to protect pets. Vermont Law and Graduate School is offering fellowships to its animal law and policy Institute for the 2024 25 academic year. Guest Delsea Winders is the director of the Institute. Plus African American burial sites being developed or abandoned. Hear from families in the fight for “sacred ground.”

Guest Dr. Mark Lavigne speaks about new versions of the morning after pill for S-T-I s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.