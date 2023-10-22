How to help
Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It sure was a wet one on Saturday, especially through the Champlain Valley, with Burlington receiving at least 2 inches of rain, a record for the date. The slow-moving storm system will be to our east today. Rain will continue, but be lighter than Saturday’s rain, and mainly in northern parts of the region. However, it will be blustery and chilly, with the rain mixing with some snow in the mountains. A trace to an inch accumulation is likely. Highs will only be in the upper 30s to mid 40s, so you’ll want to dress warmly if you venture outdoors.

The storm will move out tonight, with a more pleasant day for Monday. Morning clouds will give way to partly sunny skies for the afternoon. It will still be cool, but warmer than today will be, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. With high pressure building in, better radiational cooling will occur Monday night, possibly bringing the coldest night so far this season. Lows will be in the 30s, with some spots in the 20s. Frost is expected, so keep that in mind if you have plants you want to save.

Pleasant fall weather is on the way Tuesday through Thursday, with highs in the 50s Tuesday, then into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. A few showers are expected Friday, then a relatively weak cold front will bring the chance for showers Saturday.

