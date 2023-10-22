How to help
Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday will be a much more pleasant day than Sunday was, which was blustery and raw. Morning clouds will give way to partly sunny skies for the afternoon. It will be warmer, though still cool, with highs in the 40s to low 50s. Some frost is likely Monday night, with lows in the 30s. A few 20s are possible, depending on how much clearing we get. Tuesday will be a great fall day, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

The middle of the week will have much-above average temperatures, depending on which model you look at. The one fly in the ointment will be a front near the Canadian border. A few showers are possible north Wednesday and again Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. A few low 70s aren’t out of the question for Friday, but it will depend on whether the front remains in Canada. Lows will be very mild, only falling into the 50s.

The weekend looks iffy, though not as active as this past weekend. A cold front is expected to come through with some showers Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 60s Saturday, but only in the upper 40s Sunday.

