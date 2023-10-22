Youth and novice deer hunting weekend underway

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Liam Graton has tagged along on many hunting trips through Georgia woods with his dad, but he’s never been the hunter. On Saturday, the twelve-year-old got his first deer with a single shot through the heart.

“I was very nervous, shaking a lot,” Graton said. “Definitely exciting being that it’s the first deer I’ve ever shot.”

During Youth and Novice Deer Weekend, anyone fifteen or younger who’s passed a hunter education course can hunt for one deer alongside a licensed mentor.

The tradition gives younger hunters a shot at the sport before regular rifle deer hunting season kicks off in November. It also helps curb overpopulation, a recurring issue in Franklin County where conservation biologist Everett Marshall helped run a biological reporting station.

“It’s really important in areas that have a lot of deer to be able to manage the herd,” Marshall said. “So the deer aren’t really impacting the environment by eating too much of the young generation of trees or the forest plants.”

At the stations, young hunters brought their deer to be weighed, aged and examined by biologists like Marshall.

He says this data allows the Department of Fish and Wildlife to better understand deer populations from year to year – and helps inform whether they distribute additional hunting licenses. There are over one hundred reporting stations scattered around the state, and Marshalls’ is one of the busiest.

His crew saw around thirty deer by Saturday afternoon, fewer than usual but impressive considering the rain.

“I was really surprised that we’ve had as many deer as we’ve had,” Marshall said. “Both kids and adults tend to stay in when it’s raining, but it’s surprisingly good.”

Marshall says kids aren’t the only ones who love the weekend.

“I think it’s funny, the kids are our happiest could be, but the adults have a big smile on their face, too,” Marshall said. “You know, it’s a big family thing.”

Youth deer weekend continues on Sunday, October 22 and regular rifle deer hunting season opens on November 11.

