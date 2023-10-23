How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

8 abducted children found safe; woman arrested

Pictures from the scene of APD abduction rescue.
Pictures from the scene of APD abduction rescue.(Region 8 Newsdesk)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, Calif. (KAIT/Gray News) - Eight Arkansas children were rescued from an abduction in California, police said.

According to an Anderson, California, Police Department media release, a concerned citizen noticed six children were with a woman who displayed “bizarre behavior” on Saturday.

That person contacted authorities asking for them to do a welfare check on the woman.

Inside of the pickup truck where police encountered a woman and six children.
Inside of the pickup truck where police encountered a woman and six children.(Region 8 Newsdesk)

Officers said they found the woman with six children parked in a Dodge pickup truck with Arkansas plates.

Trista Fullerton, 36, of Rogers, Arkansas, was the woman identified with the children and was arrested on a warrant from Arkansas for the abduction of eight children, authorities said.

Officers said Fullerton later told them the other two children were at a residence in the Cottonwood, California, area.

All eight children found had been listed as abducted.

Trista Fullerton, 36, of Rodgers, Arkansas, was arrested in California.
Trista Fullerton, 36, of Rodgers, Arkansas, was arrested in California.(Region 8 Newsdesk)

Officers said they discovered that Fullerton was the biological mother of the children who had lost custodial rights.

Fullerton was taken to the Shasta County Jail on her Arkansas arrest warrant.

The children were reunited with their guardian parents from their adoptions in Arkansas.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric White ( left ), Jahim Solomon ( right )
Vermont State Police search for two Massachusetts 21-year-olds
KYLE PICKETT, 28 of Montpelier
Montpelier man arrested on 2-hour long manhunt
smashed truck
Car thieves target Chittenden, Addison Counties
Kevin Seward
Rutland man faces drug charges following raid
Burlington Police are investigating gunshots Friday morning on the corner of Church and Maple...
Burlington Police investigate downtown gunshots

Latest News

Castleton
Celebrating the life of Honoree Fleming, former Castleton dean
Vermont international film festival showcases films from around the world.
Vermont International Film Festival returns
Fatal Crash generic image
Teen killed on I-91 crash Sunday in Barton
Lovell Anderson is shown with his parents at age 2.
4-year-old dies after neighbor’s dog mauls him in grandmother’s back yard, police say