Celebrating the life of Honoree Fleming, former Castleton dean

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Loved ones gathered in Castleton on Sunday to celebrate the life of Honoree Fleming, the former Castleton University dean shot dead on the D&H Rail Trail earlier this month.

In his first public appearance since Fleming’s death, husband Ron Powers said their love story began with a kismet flight out of LaGuardia Airport.

“I knew I wanted to marry her before she sat down, and I had not yet had a glimpse into her staggering intellect or the serene courage that would safeguard us both through the cataclysms to come,” Powers reflected.

Marrying on October 5, 1978, Powers said the two supported each other through impressive careers: Fleming, a groundbreaking biologist and educator, and Powers, a Pulitzer-prize -winning journalist and author.

Now 45 year later, their wedding date has also become the anniversary of Fleming’s murder.

A visit to Vermont with sons Dean and Kevin inspired the couple to uproot from New York City for the seemingly safer, more peaceful countryside. It was there that Fleming navigated work at Middlebury College and Castleton University while supporting her sons through addiction and mental health issues, son Dean Powers recalled.

“One New Years night she picked me up in Ripton, high on acid and drunk after getting kicked out of the party for being a fool,” Dean said. “That’s just one time I got into trouble out of many and she just kept putting up with me and kept forgiving me and kept loving me.”

In the devastating wake of their son Kevin’s suicide, Powers said Fleming’s strong, loving spirit held their family together. She was a force to be reckoned with outside of the home, too, a tireless advocate for her female students facing misogyny while studying science.

As Powers repeated throughout his eulogy, Honoree was indomitable...almost.

“The world lurched out of the bushes along a meadowland trail that Honoree loved to walk and put a gun to her head,” Powers said. “Vermont turned out not to be quite so safe after all.”

During the reception that followed, guests’ memories of Fleming were underscored by a fierce desire to catch her killer.

As a friend of Fleming’s and a parent of a Castleton student, Colleen Wright refuses to let Fleming’s story die down.

“We can’t just let it fade away,” Wright said. “I don’t want it to become a cold case where in 22 years down the road we’ll find out it was this person. We need to know now.”

Police recently released a sketch of the person of interest in Fleming’s murder, though no arrests have been made.

