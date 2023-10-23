How to help
Teen killed on I-91 crash Sunday in Barton

Fatal Crash generic image(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash in Barton leaves one dead... and two others seriously injured.

Vermont State Police say at around 12:45 Sunday afternoon, a vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 91 veered off the road and down an embankment where it struck the wood line and a concrete wall.

The driver identified as 30-year-old Ediberto Luna, sustained serious life-threatening injuries. The front seat passenger, 33-year-old Jorge Caballeros, sustained serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

The rear seat passenger, 18-year-old Brian Sanchez, succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Luna and Caballeros are being treated at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Neither of the passengers were wearing seat belts.

