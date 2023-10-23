How to help
Vermont International Film Festival returns

By Sophia Thomas
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s annual film festival kicked off this weekend and is finally seeing pre-COVID level ticket sales.

Founded in 1985, Vermont International Film Festival showcases films from around the world.

A popular in-person event for decades, the festival went virtual during COVID and has struggled to attract a wide audience until now.

The festival began on Friday, and Program Director Orly Yadin says many shows are already sold out.

“People are just yearning to know what’s going on in the world, what people are thinking about, what they’re feeling, what concerns them,” Yadin said.

Yadin said it’s impossible to choose a favorite film and there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Films include the story of a group of prisoners in California who run a marathon, a Korean horror movie featuring an actor from Parasite and a documentary about a Kenyan community’s war with drought.

The Vermont International Film Festival is ongoing at Burlington’s Main Street Landing and online until October 29.

