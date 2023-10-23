BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Monday! After what was a cool, wet, and raw Sunday, we are drying out as we start the new week. We will start the day with a good amount of cloud cover and temperatures in the 40s. We will begin to chip away at the cloud cover through the afternoon and get in on a few peeks of sunshine. High temperatures for the day climb into the mid and upper 40s and lower 50s. Tonight, partly skies prevail, and we set up for a cooler night with overnight lows in the upper 20s and low to mid-30s. This will most likely be the first widespread frost of the year for a lot of places, so be sure to cover up sensitive plants.

We will warm up a little each day as we head through mid-week. Tuesday, we will see highs in the mid to upper 50s. We’re even a tad warmer in the mid to upper 60s on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday, some could even make a run towards 70. A good amount of the week looks to feature clouds, but there will be a few breaks of sunshine. There is also the shot of a few showers, especially across the far northern portions of the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weekend looks iffy, though less active than this past weekend. A cold front is expected to come through with some showers Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 60s Saturday but only in the upper 40s and 50s Sunday.

