Classroom pod opens at South Burlington school

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New “temporary” pods to expand classroom space at a South Burlington elementary school are now open.

Voters signed off on a $14.5-million bond this spring. $6 million was to build eight zero-energy modular classrooms, or ZEMS, at two schools. The expansion includes an external building connected to the Rick Marcotte Central School. School officials say before this project, students were learning in closets, hallways, and project rooms.

“I think they’ve accommodated well. They’ve had to switch around the classrooms. I think it’s been harder for the teachers than the students mostly. This is a really good option for them to transition to sixth grade,” said Jessica Gates, a South Burlington parent.

“I get to start a little bit fresh with some brand new materials -- which is really exciting,” said Kristen Kavanagh, a 5th-grade teacher at the school.

Other ZEM classrooms will open at Orchard Elementary School in late November. The school district says construction delays and weather held up that progress.

While the student population at many schools in the state is going down, The South Burlington School District has been experiencing what some officials have called an enrollment crisis. By 2026, the district predicts there will be a total of 53 more students between Rick Marcotte and Orchard Elementary Schools, both of which are already over-enrolled.

