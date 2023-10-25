Delayed for decades, Champlain Parkway now on track

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After decades of delays, Burlington officials say construction on the Champlain Parkway is ahead of schedule.

The project to better connect Interstate 189 with the downtown goes through the city’s South End and along Pine Street.

Traffic continues to be snarled, but construction will be ending for the winter come December. Even though the asphalt is being put down, some supply chain issues will prevent any part of the road from being traveled on until next year.

“We are expecting to be complete with this initial construction phase, the middle part of the project by the summer of 2024. And by next spring, the public should be traveling along the new section of the parkway,” said the city’s Chapin Spencer.

Traffic along Pine Street will be back to normal once the construction season ends but will once again be disrupted as they finish the first phase of the parkway next year.

