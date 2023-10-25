JetBlue to terminate BTV flights

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - JetBlue is ending its decades-old flights to Burlington.

The airline announced Wednesday it will stop its service to JFK on January 4 as part of an agreement with other airlines to reduce flights into New York in light of ongoing air traffic control labor shortages.

“Given ongoing air traffic control staffing challenges and the resulting slot waiver for airlines to reduce congestion in New York airspace,” the airline said in a statement. “We expect the current air traffic controller shortage to last for some time and do not see a path to feasibly bringing back this flight. We were privileged to have served the people of Vermont and appreciate the community’s support over the years.”

“We are disappointed to learn the news JetBlue Airways will be discontinuing their one route to New York-JFK. Our relationship with JetBlue goes back more than two decades and the airline averaged 10% of Leahy BTV passengers on a monthly basis,” BTV director of aviation Nic Longo said in a statement.

Travelers at the airport Wednesday said they were disconcerted by the news. “In that offseason period when I’m looking for a cheaper option than what Delta offers, it’s nice to have an option like JetBlue. I feel like they’re half the price of Delta and yeah, it’s disappointing that they are no longer offered,” said Yishai Ribon of Burlington

Longo says they will work with United, American, and Delta to expand services and are also in active talks with a handful of other carriers.

Impacted customers will be automatically refunded to their original payment method.

