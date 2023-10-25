More maternity care coming to northern New Hampshire

LEBANON, N.H.(WCAX) - Dartmouth Health has been awarded a multi-million dollar four-year grant to better serve new and expecting mothers in northern New Hampshire.

Roughly 400 babies are born in New Hampshire’s North Country every year, but experts say those families do not always get the care they need.

“People in the North Country do actually get less prenatal care than other parts of the state,” said Daisy Goodman, an OB-GYN professor at Dartmouth’s Geisel School of Medicine. She says that increases risk factors for moms. But a new federal grant aims to improve outcomes by creating the North Country Maternity Network, a group of hospitals and community-based services to support maternity and obstetrics care.

“Good risk assessment, know who needs to deliver where, and then the other part of the project is to make sure that people who live remotely even from those hospitals can get some of their care for example by telehealth,” Goodman said.

Currently, only two hospitals in northern New Hampshire deliver babies. Kailene Jones lives in Groveton. “Car labor is very intense,” Jones said. She’s a mom of three and delivered her first at a birthing center in Concord, two hours to the south. She says the lack of physical infrastructure is not the only barrier for expecting moms. “The real void is really the information that moms are given. The education that moms are given.”

To help fill that void, Jones helped start the Women of the Mountains Birth Initiative, to offer emotional support. She says Dartmouth Health’s new initiative will have an impact. “I really think that we can make a good community for the entire region, a community of mothers,” she said.

And a community of those who care for them. “Doula and health navigator roles that can really help people navigate between when they have to have a prenatal visit and where, and even assist them with getting telehealth set up,” Goodman said.

Health care officials say the project really comes down to equity, making sure moms have equal access to high-quality care no matter where they live.

