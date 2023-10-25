Richford man charged with child cruelty after 2-year-old overdoses

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A Franklin County father pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday, a day after his two-year-old son accidentally overdosed on fentanyl.

Michael Wilson, 30, of Richford appeared before a judge in St. Albans on child cruelty charges. According to court paperwork, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to Wilson’s neighbor’s home at 40 Troy Street in Richford for a report of a child in and out of consciousness.

“The child was left unattended in the bathroom for an undisclosed period of time. It’s believed at this point in time that the child got into the garbage there and obtained a glassine baggie or plastic baggie and put that baggie into his mouth,” said Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore.

Police say the bag contained fentanyl. The child was administered Narcan to reverse the suspected overdose and taken to the hospital. “It’s more around the leaving the child unattended with the knowledge that there could be potential opiates in the vicinity, accessible to the child,” Grismore said.

Wilson’s attorney, Paul Groce, argued against the judge’s decision to find probable cause. saying his client didn’t know that there were any present hazards. “There’s no evidence to suggest that Mr. Wilson was aware when he entered that house that it was a dangerous place to be in,” he said.

While it’s unclear why the son was left in the bathroom and whose drugs were left there, Grismore says the home has been on their radar for illicit drug activity and that Wilson is known to have previous drug-related involvements with the police.

“{The} defendant knew that his son was in an environment where he was exposed to fentanyl and that is enough to meet the element of wilfulness under this statute,” said interim Franklin County State’s Attorney Bram Kranichfeld.

Vermont averages about 12 cases per year involving opioid exposure in young children, according to the Northern New England Poison Center. Vermont health officials say it’s important to place harmful substances on high shelves and behind closed doors and install child-proof latches on medicine cabinets.

Sheriff Grismore says while their investigation is ongoing, there could be more charges filed.

