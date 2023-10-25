Rutland unveils new Batman sculpture

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Caped Crusader landed in Vermont Wednesday, not with his sidekick Robin, but with a Rutland native.

In the City of Rutland, there are notable people immortalized in stone. From abolitionists to immigrants, 11 sculptures now grace the downtown. But no one is as famous as the newest member, Batman himself.

At high noon on Wednesday, residents and officials came to the latest unveiling. But it was the family of Tom Fagan who was perhaps the most interested in what was under the sheet.

“What was he like, he was like a mystery,” said Claudia Fagan, Tom Fagan’s niece. “It’s amazing, I wish we knew more than we did.”

Fagan was a writer who had a lifelong interest in comic books, even writing a few himself. Rutland and Fagan were even characters in some of the comics.

Now, a 10-ton block of marble depicts mortal Tom with his favorite superhero, both in costume and shaking hands.

“The one thing I realized, when you see an image of a superhero, it reminds you to do the right thing,” said PEGTV’s Tom Leypoldt, who spoke at the unveiling.

The statue is on West Street for good reason. The Halloween Parade that Fagan established goes right by the statue. The parade started in the 1970′s and has become known nationally. This year’s spook-fest will be held on Saturday the 28th.

Fagan’s daughter, Deana, says her dad was very creative, designing many of the posters for the parade. He was also known for dressing up as the Caped Crusader. “This is amazing to me. A lot of people over the years thought my father was pretty different,” she said. “But here we are, a dedicated statue for all he did for Rutland.”

Fagan died in 2008, but he and his favorite superhero are chiseled in stone for generations to enjoy. “Batman’s sidekick is who it should be, uncle Tom,” Claudia said.

