Seven Days Special Report: The Loss of Grace
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In Vermont’s juvenile lockup, a girl endured violence and isolation. She wasn’t the only one. And it was no secret.
Seven Days this week produced a 16-page special report on how young Vermonters were physically restrained, stripped, and held in isolation for days in the North Unit of Essex’s Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center — supposedly for their own protection — before the state shuttered the place in 2020.
Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Joe Sexton about his report in this week’s issue.
