Police investigating 2 bodies found in Eden

EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are investigating after two bodies were discovered in the town of Eden.

The Vermont State Police Wednesday afternoon said the bodies were found in different locations in a wooded area off the Albany Road adjacent to the Wild Branch Wildlife Management Area. Officials have not positively identified the victims or how they died.

It comes as police have spent the week looking for two Massachusetts men who disappeared. Jahim Solomon and Eric White, both 21, disappeared under what police have called “suspicious circumstances” while traveling through Burlington, Lowell, Morrisville, and Stowe. Efforts to find them included a weekend search with dogs in Albany and Lowell.

Police held a press briefing in Morrisville late Wednesday. VSP Maj. Dan Trudeau says it is too early to speculate about the identity of the victims and that autopsy results won’t be available until Thursday at the earliest.

Police say a game warden in Eden on Tuesday located evidence that several dozen feet off the road and that Wednesday morning investigators discovered the remains of one individual. They later located a second body about a mile north of where the first was found.

Trudeau said they are looking into a number of leads -- including issuing a search warrant at an Albany home -- and that it is a complicated case involving many people.

Police say they believe it was an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.

The discovery in Eden brings the number of active Vermont homicide investigations this month to five.

