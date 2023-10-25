Vt. grant program for first-generation buyers expands eligibility

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A program to help first-generation homebuyers in Vermont is back with a few slight changes.

The Vermont Housing Finance Agency launched the First Generation Homebuyer Program back in 2022 with the intent of giving first-generation homebuyers the opportunity to buy a home.

Before, both buyers of a home had to be first-generation home buyers. Now, it’s available to couples if you just have one first-generation buyer.

The program has helped 54 people buy a home in the first year. VHFA’s Maura Collins says they are grateful the Legislature extended the funds for 2023 and hope to make an impact on more homebuyers. “Giving people a grant like this that they don’t have to pay back and that they can use for their first home is really a great way of trying to promote homebuying, staying in Vermont long-term,” she said.

Recipients can get up to $15,000 in a grant.

Related Story:

New help available for 1st generation homebuyers in Vermont

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.