Vt. treasurer to provide direct payments of unclaimed property

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Treasurer Mike Pieciak has launched a new pilot program to get millions of dollars back to their rightful owners.

The state holds nearly $120 million in unclaimed property, each year urging people to check a database to claim their money.. Now, in collaboration with the tax department, Pieciak says they will use address data to verify the identities of Vermonters who have unclaimed cash and will send them checks directly.

The effort will allow an estimated 350 Vermonters to collect an average payout of $200. Those who are eligible should expect a letter in the mail in 10 days and a check within three weeks after that.

Unclaimed property can still also be claimed on the state’s website.

