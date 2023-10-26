2 bodies in Eden identified as missing Massachusetts men

EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities late Thursday said the bodies of two men discovered in Eden have been identified as two Massachusetts 21-year-olds who disappeared last week.

Vermont State Police say Jahim Solomon of Pittsfield, and Eric White of Chicopee, died of gunshot wounds to the head and that the manner of both of their deaths are homicides.

Jahim Solomon and Eric White (Photo provided)

Police say the pair disappeared under “suspicious circumstances” while traveling through Burlington, Lowell, Morrisville, and Stowe. Their bodies were found Wednesday in different locations in a wooded area off the Albany Road adjacent to the Wild Branch Wildlife Management Area.

Police Wednesday said are looking into a number of leads -- including issuing a search warrant at an Albany home -- and that it is a complicated case involving many people. They have so far released no information about what the pair were doing in Vermont or possible motives for their murder.

Police say they believe it was an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.

Related Stories:

Vt. authorities stretched thin with back-to-back homicide investigations

Police investigating 2 bodies found in Eden

Police search for two missing Massachusetts men

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.