Beta delivers first electric plane to customer

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington startup Beta Technologies has made the first delivery of one of its battery-powered aircraft, setting a record in the process.

Officials Thursday say they made the first delivery of one of their Alia aircraft to a contracted partner at Duke Field at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. They say the Air Force will be experimenting and training with the plane during a months-long deployment.

Crews flew the aircraft 1,500 miles down from Vermont with stops to recharge along the way. They say the longest segment was 386 miles, which they believe is the longest flight of an electric aircraft.

Beta’s aircraft are destined for customers in a variety of industries, including cargo, medical, defense, and passenger transportation. With the opening of their Burlington Airport facility earlier this month, they hope to produce about 300 aircraft per year by 2027.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

