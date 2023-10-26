Candidates gear up for Burlington mayoral race

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another candidate has entered the race for Burlington Mayor. City Council President Karen Paul Wednesday is now the first Democrat in the running to fill the open seat.

Paul said that she believes she is the right person with her political, professional, and personal background to lead the city at what she says is the most pivotal time in its history.

The Democrat is a fourth-generation Vermonter who has served the city’s Hill Section as the Ward 6 councilor since 2008. In her time as council president, she touted her ability to lead and work collaboratively as well as speaking about the need to address the drug and crime crisis.

“It is well understood by the public -- if the behavior we are seeing today is allowed to continue, it will become the norm, and that is quite simply unacceptable. So, I am running for mayor to change that. I am running for mayor to ensure that what we see in our city is consistent with our values as a community,” Paul said

Paul declined to give any specifics on her plan other than to say she would be bold and didn’t see these as insurmountable crises.

Last week, former city councilor and current state Rep. Emma Mulvaney-Stanak, P/D-Burlington, announced her bid for mayor.

Councilor Joan Shannon, D-South, has strongly hinted at running and just this week sent out an email to her constituents asking what they would like to see in a mayor.

Vermont Republican Party officials say they are also working to recruit a strong mayoral candidate and city councilors.

