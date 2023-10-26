How to help
Castleton students, faculty rally against proposed VTSU cuts

By Laura Ullman
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students and faculty in Castleton are speaking out against Vermont State University’s recently announced cost-cutting plans.

A group of dozens marched across the Castleton campus Thursday to protest impending cuts and layoffs to programs, including art and music. They say the cuts should target the VTSU administration instead.

Helen Mango, a longtime geology and chemistry professor at Castleton, is a member of the Labor Task Force. She says the administration’s combined salaries total $13 million and that that just doesn’t add up. “The place where cuts can be made is with an administration that has grown completely out of whack with what the size of the administration should be for a university system of our size,” she said.

VTSU President Mike Smith says he fully recognizes the challenge of their recommendations and does not make them hastily. Smith is expected to release his full administrative cost-saving plan on Friday.

